Yorkville, Plano boys basketball post wins: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 67, Marengo 44

Isaiah Martinez scored 15 points and Davione Stamps and Eric Cano each had 13 points for Plano (13-11, 7-2 Kishwaukee River).

Yorkville 68, Plainfield South 38

Yorkville bounced back in a big way after a poor showing the night before, jumping out to an early 16-6 lead after the first quarter. Jason Jakstys scored a game-high 16 points, Mike Dunn added 13 and Jory Boley nine for the Foxes (15-9, 8-5).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Genoa-Kingston 44, Plano 42

Josie Larson scored 20 points and Aleksa Martinez nine for Plano (13-16, 5-7).

Westmont 49, Yorkville Christian 47 (Tuesday)

Payton Wallin had a double-double fo 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Mustangs in the loss. Danielle Bulson added 19 points and 13 rebounds.