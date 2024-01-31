Oswego East girls basketball rallies past Plainfield N: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 57, Plainfield North 50

Maggie Lewandowski had 21 points and seven rebounds and Aubrey Lamberti had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves (13-11, 11-3), who won a back and forth game in which they trailed by one at the end of the third quarter.

Yorkville Christian 71, Alden-Hebron 48 (Monday)

Grace Allgood scored 35 points with eight rebounds and seven steals, and set a program record with nine 3-pointers. Payton Wallin added 21 points. Danielle Bulson added 17 rebounds and nine assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Minooka 44, Yorkville 41

Yorkville (14-9, 7-5) couldn’t overcome a slow start and while the Foxes still had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, the Foxes lost 44-41. Yorkville got a huge spark in the second half from Mike Dunn, Taelor Clements, Will Eberhart, Christian Harrell and Bennett Allen to cut into Minooka’s lead. Dunn and Jason Jakstys led the Foxes with 11 points while Jory Boley and Bryce Salek added five points each.

Oswego East 67, Plainfield North 60

West Aurora 71, Oswego 51