Pryor Bode’s record-tying eight 3s pace Plano win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 90, Rochelle 67

Pryor Bode tied a Plano record set by Kevin Jensen in 1998 of making eight three-pointers in a game for 24 points, Isaiah Martinez had 16 points and Davione Stamps had 15 points for Plano (12-11, 5-2).

Yorkville Christian 90, Morton Grove Academy 69

Jayden Riley scored 36 points and Zach Marini added 26, hitting four 3-pointers, for the Mustangs, who won their fifth straight game. Jordan Purvis chipped in 19 points with five 3-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 43, Sandwich 32

Chloe Rowe had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds with three assists and Josie Larson scored 10 points for Plano (13-14, 5-6). Hannah Treptow led Sandwich with nine points.