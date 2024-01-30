Plano YMCA receives $50K donation for child safety

The Fox Valley Family YMCA in Plano recently received a $50,000 donation from the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley. This substantial contribution will be instrumental in enhancing the safety and security of the Y’s childcare areas through the installation of state-of-the-art cameras.

The implementation of a comprehensive camera system in childcare areas at the YMCA aims to provide an additional layer of security, creating a safe and nurturing environment for the children who participate in programs at the Y. The advanced camera technology will enable staff to closely monitor and safeguard the facilities, further reinforcing the Y’s commitment to the well-being of every child.

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley has a long-standing commitment to supporting initiatives that positively affect the well-being of the community. Their dedication to the betterment of society aligns with the mission of the Fox Valley Family YMCA.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley for their unwavering support and generous donation,” Fox Valley Family YMCA School Age Child Care director Michael Rosales said in a news release. “This contribution will significantly enhance the safety measures in our childcare areas, allowing us to create an even more secure environment for the children and families we serve.”

