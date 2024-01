The Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery's 10th anniversary on Jan. 11, 2024. (photo provided by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce)

Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich marked its 10th anniversary with the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 11 to celebrate the occasion.

From custom cakes to a charming coffee bar, Angie’s has been crafting delicious memories. Visit them at 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich, or call 815-786-7774.