Plano School District 88 seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

The Plano School District 88 board is accepting letters of interest from community members interested in filling a vacancy on the board. If chosen, the candidate would serve until the school board election in April 2025.

Letters of interest should be mailed or delivered by 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, to the Plano School District 88 Administration Office, 800 S. Hale St. in Plano (next to the Plano Middle School).

To be eligible to serve, a school board member must be, by the date of appointment, a citizen of the U.S.; at least 18 years old; a resident of the state of Illinois and the school district for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment; and a registered voter.

Applicants should show a familiarity with the board’s policies regarding general duties and responsibilities of a board and a board member. The board’s policies are available on the district website at plano88.org .

The Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) has many resources for school board candidates. Visit iasb.com or specifically for board candidates iasb.com/memberships-and-divisions/school-board-elections/information-for-candidates/.

For information, contact Board Secretary Kathy Benoit at 630-552-8978.