January 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Plano School District 88 seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

By Shaw Local News Network

Plano School District 88 Administration Office, 800 S. Hale Street, Plano (Shaw Media)

The Plano School District 88 board is accepting letters of interest from community members interested in filling a vacancy on the board. If chosen, the candidate would serve until the school board election in April 2025.

Letters of interest should be mailed or delivered by 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, to the Plano School District 88 Administration Office, 800 S. Hale St. in Plano (next to the Plano Middle School).

To be eligible to serve, a school board member must be, by the date of appointment, a citizen of the U.S.; at least 18 years old; a resident of the state of Illinois and the school district for at least one year immediately preceding the appointment; and a registered voter.

Applicants should show a familiarity with the board’s policies regarding general duties and responsibilities of a board and a board member. The board’s policies are available on the district website at plano88.org .

The Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) has many resources for school board candidates. Visit iasb.com or specifically for board candidates iasb.com/memberships-and-divisions/school-board-elections/information-for-candidates/.

For information, contact Board Secretary Kathy Benoit at 630-552-8978.