OHS Sports Boosters hosting murder mystery dinner March 2

Oswego High School Sports Boosters will host the first Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Tamarack Golf Club, 24032 Royal Worlington Drive in Naperville.

The 21+ only event will include a meal, dessert, cocktail hour and entertainment. The bar will remain open throughout the event, for purchase, after the 6 to 7 p.m. cocktail hour. Entertainment will start at 7 p.m. There will be additional activities throughout the night.

Seating is limited; ticket purchases must be made by Feb. 24. For information, contact ohssportsboosters1@gmail.com; to purchase tickets, visit golfinvite.net/murdermystery.