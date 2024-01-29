January 29, 2024
Shaw Local
OHS Sports Boosters hosting murder mystery dinner March 2

By Shaw Local News Network
OHS Sports Boosters are hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

(graphic provided by Oswego High School Sports Boosters)

Oswego High School Sports Boosters will host the first Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Tamarack Golf Club, 24032 Royal Worlington Drive in Naperville.

The 21+ only event will include a meal, dessert, cocktail hour and entertainment. The bar will remain open throughout the event, for purchase, after the 6 to 7 p.m. cocktail hour. Entertainment will start at 7 p.m. There will be additional activities throughout the night.

Seating is limited; ticket purchases must be made by Feb. 24. For information, contact ohssportsboosters1@gmail.com; to purchase tickets, visit golfinvite.net/murdermystery.