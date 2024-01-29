Crowd at Yorkville restaurant cheers on YouTube star as he takes on eating challenge

Those at Roadhouse 47 in Yorkville Jan. 26 cheered on professional eater and YouTube star Randy Santel as he dug into the four servings of fries that accompanied the Big Hoss burger. (Eric Schelkopf)

“I say he’s half done!!!” yelled one person watching as Santel chewed his way through the oversized meal. Living up to its name, the Big Hoss is comprised of three 10 ounce patties, American, cheddar, Swiss and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon.

The burger, topped with onion rings and an entire pickle, is served with four servings of French fries. Customers who take the Big Hoss Challenge and eat the entire meal in less than an hour get it for free.

Over the years, Santel has faced his fair share of food challenges. He films his food challenges for his YouTube channel, which has millions of subscribers.

“I’ve been doing food challenges for almost 14 years now,” Santel, who lives in Milwaukee, said in introducing himself to those at the restaurant. “And if I win tonight, it will be win 1,217. I’ve got wins in all 50 states and 40 countries.”

Those not at Roadhouse 47 Friday night were able to watch the livestream on his Facebook page as Santel did notch another food challenge win in finishing the meal in 10 minutes, 12 seconds.

While he finished the meal in well under an hour, he couldn’t break the record set by Indiana resident Wayne Johnston last September when he finished the Big Hoss meal in 9 minutes, 58 seconds.

Johnston was at Roadhouse 47 Friday night watching Santel take the Big Hoss Challenge. He has a special skill that makes him excel at food challenges.

“I can grab that food and just swallow it,” he said. “I don’t have to chew it.”

Steven Weiner of DeKalb has been following Santel on social media for a couple of years. He met him for the first time Friday night.

“He is a really nice guy,” Weiner said. “He was greeting people one table at a time before he started his challenge. He is such a nice guy overall.”

Steven Weiner of DeKalb, left, met professional eater Randy Santel after he took on the Big Hoss Challenge at Roadhouse 47 in Yorkville on Jan. 26.

And he said Santel knows how to entertain people doing his food challenges.

“He finds ways to make people laugh,” Weiner said.

Roadhouse 47 general manager Hailey Clark said Santel reached out to the restaurant about doing a food challenge.

“He found us on a competitive food eaters website,” Clark said. “So he found us and reached out to us to make the reservation.”

She enjoyed the reception that Santel received.

“It was very exciting to have everyone here and everyone cheering,” Clark said.