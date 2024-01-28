Plano Methodist Church Sunday schoolers learn New Testament lessons

Plano Methodist Church Sunday School students fish while learning lessons from the New Testament. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

Sunday school students at Plano Methodist Church are learning lessons from the New Testament. Children from preschool through eighth grade are invited to Sunday school each Sunday morning from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Sunday school teachers include Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson assisted by Theo and Sera Wyncoop with Angeleah Wyncoop as music director assisted by Chloe Hulbert. They share the word of God through lessons, puppetry, crafts, music, prayer and object lessons.

For more information, contact the Plano Methodist Church at 630-552-3700.