Kendall County welcomed new deputy registrars on Jan. 11, 2024. (photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Kendall County has five new deputy registrars for the county as of Jan. 11. Newly appointed deputy registrars are Mike Krempski, Darin Peterson, Linda Oleson, David Guss and Andrea Houdek.

A deputy registrar is trained, takes an oath and registers persons to vote in Illinois elections. Appointments for deputy registrars are for two-year terms.