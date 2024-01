BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 71, Woodstock North 48

Isaiah Martinez had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Davione Stamps nine points and six assists for Plano (11-11, 5-2).

Newark 56, Somonauk 24

Dylan Long had 24 points and nine rebounds and Lance Pasakarnis 14 points and five assists for Newark.

Oswego East 45, Minooka 38