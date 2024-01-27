Oswego museum announces upcoming programs

The Little White School Museum at 72 Polk Street in Oswego (Photo provided by The Little White School Museum)

Although the Fox Valley is still in winter’s grip, the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego, is gearing up for a busy spring programming season designed to entertain and inform area residents.

Fun and informative events begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, with a special Valentines-inspired History Happy Hour at the Fox Valley Winery, 59 Main St., in the heart of Oswego’s historic downtown.

Area residents 21 and older are invited to come hear some scandalous, vintage love stories from Oswego’s past. From scorned lovers to mysterious husbands, there is a lot of “saucy” gossip to uncover. Admission is $20 for residents of the Oswegoland Park District and $25 for nonresidents. Admission includes a free beverage ticket.

Registration is required for this popular event, and space is limited. To register, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

Interested in what was going on around these parts 100 years ago during the “Roaring 20s?” Then you won’t want to miss “Chicago: True Stories of the 1920s,” set for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Little White School Museum’s Roger Matile Room.

The 1920s are saturated with surprise, sequins and murder. Join award-winning national speaker Martina Mathisen as she portrays a 1920s flapper named Flora who discusses how fashion, crime and prohibition mixed with explosive creativity, shaped the decade of the century. Come learn facts from fiction and how reality relates to the 2002 Oscar-winning film “Chicago.”

This interactive and highly engaging program is a front row seat for the compelling stories of Chicago in the 1920s. Travel back in time and let Flora the flapper educate and entertain you.

Registration for this program co-hosted by the museum and the Oswegoland Park District is $10 for park district residents and $15 for nonresidents. Call 630-554-1010 to register or visit the museum registration page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

A series of major upgrades have been on-going at the Little White School Museum since 2018. Starting at noon on Sunday, March 10, everyone is invited to visit and see the changes for themselves during “Oswego History Tour – Inside the Museum.”

Ever wonder what the inside and outside of the Little White School looked like before it was a museum? During the last 174 years, the community landmark has gone through countless changes, from its use to its architecture. Join board members of the Oswegoland Heritage Association as they take you on an indoor tour of the museum and see upgrades to the museum gallery, the new accessibility ramp and entrance, the newly revamped Main Entrance hallway, and even get a chance to look behind the scenes at the museum’s seldom-seen archives and storage area where so much of Oswego’s history has been collected and preserved.

Space is limited for this program, hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association, so register early ($5 for park district residents, $10 for nonresidents) by calling 630-554-1010 or visiting the museum programming page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

Ever want to chat about Oswego history to find out how and why the community has changed so much during the past 50 years? Then you won’t want to miss “Come Talk Oswego History with Dennis and Roger” at noon on Saturday, April 13, at the museum.

Lifelong area residents Dennis Figgins and Roger Matile will answer questions about the community and recount stories about the people and times of Oswego past during this fascinating program sponsored by the Oswegoland Heritage Association.

Registration, $5 for park district residents and $10 for nonresidents, is recommended but not required. Walk-ins the day of the program will be welcome. To register, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit the museum registration web page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

While Oswego has tried with varying success over the years to preserve its architectural heritage, it has suffered many serious losses. At noon on Saturday, May 4, museum director Roger Matile will present “Lost Oswego,” recounting some of the community’s major architectural losses through the years, along with some notable preservation successes in a program hosted by the Oswegoland Heritage Association.

From the home of Oswego founder Lewis B. Judson to the landmark Red Brick School to Oswego’s railroad depot, many community landmarks have been demolished. Other buildings, such as the Zentmyer Ford Dealership, which began life as a livery stable downtown, were destroyed by fire. Matile will recount the stories those lost Oswego architectural treasures while also noting some restoration successes, such as the Little White School Museum itself.

Registration, $5 for park district residents and $10 for nonresidents, is recommended but not required. Walk-ins the day of the program will be welcome. To register, call the park district at 630-554-1010 or visit the museum registration web page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

The Little White School Museum is a joint project of the heritage association and the Oswegoland Park District. For more information about the museum, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or call 630-554-2999.