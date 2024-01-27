Letter: Under attack

To the Editor:

A recent writer commented that Americans’ choices are being taken away by Republicans. I would counter that the basic tenets of our Constitution have never been under attack more than they’ve been since Biden took office.

Article IV of the Constitution provides that the U.S. government will protect our borders against invasion. Biden’s open border policies have allowed 11 million illegal aliens to enter our country, and we continue to set record numbers every month. Even Democratic-run sanctuary cities are complaining. This is an invasion.

Illinois has our nation’s most restrictive gun laws, yet Chicago remains the country’s murder capital for the 12th consecutive year. Instead of attacking the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, maybe our soft-on-crime liberal Democratic prosecuters should concentrate on actually punishing the criminals.

Biden’s administration has colluded with social media to censor anyone who speaks out against their policies, a direct violation of the 1st Amendment. Examples include censoring those who spoke out against the COVID vaccine efficacy, even after it was proven to not prevent people from contracting or spreading the virus, and censoring any information about the Hunter Biden laptop. Cancelling those who speak out against the government sounds like something that happens in Russia and China, not what our founding fathers wanted for America.

If the writer prefers letting the government dictate what Americans can think and say, even when those people are speaking the truth, I’d refer him to George Orwell’s dystopian novel and movie, 1984. Does 2+2=5?

DeVere Headrick

Oswego