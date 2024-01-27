January 27, 2024
Shaw Local
Letter: Have a good day

Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,

When we go about our daily routines, we may not always look to the consistency of others being caring people. For the last 27 years, Oswego had a consistent, caring person.

Fifteen years ago, I first heard Hazel, at Marcley’s, say, “Have a good day” as I left the store. It got to where I expected to hear her say that. She never failed to say that to me as I walked out the door after a purchase, regardless of the amount of it.

Hazel has just retired. Talk about a genuine person. However, I can’t think of any other words for her but to say, ”Have a good day, and thank you for your life.”

Stephen Youhanaie

Oswego