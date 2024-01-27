Letter: Get involved with local government

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to invite citizens to get involved with local government. As Chairman of the Kendall County Board, I am responsible for the appointment of members for a number of local boards and commissions. As a board, we look for a diverse group of citizens to serve and provide vital input to various levels of government.

If you are curious about the opportunities, please visit our website kendallcountyil.gov/county-board/boards-and-commissions. There you will find information for opportunities to serve. An application can be found at kendallcountyil.gov/appointments .

I you have any questions feel free to reach me at mkellogg@kendallcountyil.gov.

Matt Kellogg

Chairman Kendall County Board

Yorkville