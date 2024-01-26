YouTube star Randy Santel takes on eating challenge at Yorkville restaurant

Professional eater and YouTube star Randy Santel will be at Roadhouse 47 in Yorkville at 6 p.m. Friday to take on the restaurant’s Big Hoss Challenge. (Photo provided by Roadhouse 47)

Professional eater and YouTube star Randy Santel will be at Roadhouse 47 in Yorkville at 6 p.m. Friday to take on the restaurant’s Big Hoss Challenge.

The Big Hoss is comprised of three 10 oz patties, American, cheddar, Swiss and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon. The burger, topped with onion rings and an entire pickle, is served with four servings of French fries.

Customers who eat the entire meal in less than an hour get it for free.

Santel is a professional eater who lives in Milwaukee. He is originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

He films his food challenges for his YouTube channel, which has millions of subscribers.

“I currently have wins in all 50 states and 40 countries, and won’t be stopping anytime soon,” Santel states on his YouTube biography. “I focus heavily on nutrition and also on fitness so I’m able to stay lean while winning over 100 challenges per year.”

Roadhouse 47 is located at 1901 S. Bridge St. in Yorkville.