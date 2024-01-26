Yorkville’s Jason Jakstys scores 1,000th point in win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 57, West Aurora 50

Jason Jakstys scored 28 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Foxes (13-8, 6-4). Kaevian Johnson and Jory Boley each added eight points.

Yorkville Christian 74, South Beloit 58

Zach Marini scored 32 points and hit 10 of Yorkville Christian’s 16 3-pointers. Jordan Purvis, Noah Aguado and Jayden Riley each added 11 points for the Mustangs (10-14).

BOYS WRESTLING

Yorkville 50, Batavia 24

Foxes finish the regular season 19-4 after beating Batavia. Picking up wins tonight were Luke Zook, Ben Alvarez, Ramsey Barton, John Petty, Nathan Craft, Donovan Rosauer, Jack Ferguson, Ryder Janeczko and Caleb Viscogliosi.

Sandwich 40, Plano 33

The Indians won six straight matches from 106 pounds to 138 and won the dual meet win. Sandwich wins by pin included Jakob Gruca (126), Sy Smith (157) and Kaden Clevenger (175). Plano wins by pin included Caiden Ronning (150), Tim Young (165), Richie Amakiri (190) and Tyler Mast (285).

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego 3,088, Oswego East 2,846

Hailey Jourdan bowled the high series of 671 and high game of 255 for Oswego at Parkside Lanes. Amber Lymenstull rolled a 667 and Madison Watson a 600 for the Panthers. Kate Schmudde had Oswego East’s high series of 617.