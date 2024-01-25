Sandwich wrestling coach Derek Jones earns 100th win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 24

BOYS WRESTLING
Sandwich 45, Reed-Custer 33
Sandwich coach Derek Jones picked up his 100th dual meet win as head coach. Sandwick pins came from Colten Stone (113), Jack Forth (132), Sy Smith (157) and Waylon Michael (165)
Oswego 72, Johnsburg 12
Oswego 44, Romeoville 25
Oswego pins against Romeoville came from Vincent Manfre (126), Ethan Essick (150). Oswego pins against Johnsburg came from Jonathan Theodor (113), Aiden Ortiz (120), Manfre (126), Brayden Swanson (138), Dillon Griffin (144), Essic (150), Chase Morgan (157), Joey Griffin (165), Uzayr Muhammad (190) and Brodie Slou at 285.
GIRLS BOWLING
Oswego 2,920, Waubonsie Valley 2,671
The Panthers celebrated Senior Night at Parkside Lanes with a dual meet win. Hailey Jourdan had the high series of 604 and high game of 214. Amber Lymenstull rolled a 587 series and Rhiannon Reynolds bowled a 583 series. Madison Watson came in at 565.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yorkville 53, West Aurora 42
Yorkville Christian 55, Earlville 27
Danielle Bulson had 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals and six assists, Payton Wallin 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and Paige Gillman 10 points for the Mustangs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Serena 53, Plano 37
Pryor Bode scored 13 points for Plano (10-11), which trailed 20-7 after a quarter and 35-9 at halftime