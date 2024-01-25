Sandwich wrestling coach Derek Jones earns 100th win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 24

BOYS WRESTLING

Sandwich 45, Reed-Custer 33

Sandwich coach Derek Jones picked up his 100th dual meet win as head coach. Sandwick pins came from Colten Stone (113), Jack Forth (132), Sy Smith (157) and Waylon Michael (165)

Oswego 72, Johnsburg 12

Oswego 44, Romeoville 25

Oswego pins against Romeoville came from Vincent Manfre (126), Ethan Essick (150). Oswego pins against Johnsburg came from Jonathan Theodor (113), Aiden Ortiz (120), Manfre (126), Brayden Swanson (138), Dillon Griffin (144), Essic (150), Chase Morgan (157), Joey Griffin (165), Uzayr Muhammad (190) and Brodie Slou at 285.

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego 2,920, Waubonsie Valley 2,671

The Panthers celebrated Senior Night at Parkside Lanes with a dual meet win. Hailey Jourdan had the high series of 604 and high game of 214. Amber Lymenstull rolled a 587 series and Rhiannon Reynolds bowled a 583 series. Madison Watson came in at 565.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 53, West Aurora 42

Yorkville Christian 55, Earlville 27

Danielle Bulson had 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals and six assists, Payton Wallin 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and Paige Gillman 10 points for the Mustangs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Serena 53, Plano 37

Pryor Bode scored 13 points for Plano (10-11), which trailed 20-7 after a quarter and 35-9 at halftime