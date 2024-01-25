Apply now for Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission’s awards

The Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission invites applications for recognition of historic preservation in Kendall County. Awards will be given for structures that have undergone exterior or interior preservation, restoration, rehabilitation, adaptive reuse, landscape restoration or sympathetic additions. Awards will also be given to a person or group that exhibits dedication to the field of historic preservation or for a site that possesses importance to the history of Kendall County, the state of Illinois or the United States.

Applications may be found on the Kendall County website at kendallcountyil.gov/departments/planning-building-zoning/historic-preservation. Completed applications are due by 4 p.m. on Feb. 28. They can be submitted by mail to the Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission, 111 W. Fox St., Yorkville, IL 60560 or by email at masselmeier@kendallcountyil.gov.

The Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission will review applications at the April meeting. Awards will be distributed at a County Board meeting in May as part of Kendall County’s celebration of Historic Preservation Month.

The Historic Preservation Commission reserves the right to grant multiple awards in the same category or zero awards within a category.

The Kendall County Historic Preservation Commission is composed of five volunteers appointed by the County Board chairman with the approval of the County Board and normally meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the County Administration Building on Fox Street in Yorkville. Meetings are open to the public. More information is available at kendallcountyil.gov/departments/planning-building-zoning/historic-preservation.