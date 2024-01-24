Yorkville boys basketball beats Joliet Central: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 56, Joliet Central 51

Jason Jakstys scored 12 points and Bryce Salek added 10 for the Foxes.

Joliet West 80, Oswego East 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Joliet West 65, Oswego East 44

Maggie Lewandowski scored 14 points and Aubrey Lamberti 13 for Oswego East (11-10, 9-2).

GIRLS BOWLING

Joliet West 3,134, Oswego 3,113

Oswego held onto a 30-pin lead heading into the final game of the set and, although the team struggled to carry strikes, they were solid on spare shooting and they finished with a team total of 1,007 and their best three-game series of the season,

Sunny Newell’s personal best 671 series on the night was high for Oswego and Amber Lymenstull was right behind with a 661 series. Hailey Jourdan shot 606 to round out Panther bowlers who had 600-series while Madi Watson nearly topped the 600-mark with a 596 series.