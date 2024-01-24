Water main break, fire affecting water pressure in part of Oswego

The village of Oswego on its Facebook page has announced that a boil order has been issued for the area from Main Street south to Route 71, Wilson Place on the north, and Forest Avenue on the east because of a water main break in the old downtown area.
People may be experiencing low water pressure because of the water main break as well as a large fire in the area, according to the post. View more detailed boundaries of the boil order on the map below:
The village’s public works team is notifying businesses and residents by going door to door. The boil alert will remain in place for 24 hours.