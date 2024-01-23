Oswego’s Citizen’s Police Academy celebrated for 2023 accomplishments

Members of the Oswego Police Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association (OCPAAA) were celebrated during the group’s Jan 17 meeting for surpassing their 2023 goal of providing 1,000 volunteer service hours to the village of Oswego. The OCPAAA worked a total of 1,018 hours, well over the previous year’s total of 657 hours.

The group also donated $1,018 to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. OCPAAA members along with Coordinator Officer Steve Bailey invited Dulce Vargas, assistant director of the food pantry, to the meeting to present her with the donation.

The group recognized two members, Glenn Christ and Chris Aquino, as 2023 Volunteers of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year awards were presented to Oswego Police Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association members Glenn Christ, left, and Chris Aquino, right, by coordinator Officer Steve Bailey. (photo provided by the Oswego Police Department)

The OCPAAA is a diverse group of dedicated individuals that maintain an ongoing association with the department and donate many hours of their time assisting at the numerous festivals and community events held throughout the Village. They also assist officers with traffic control, security patrol duties, citizen assisted radar patrols, and assist at the monthly Administrative Adjudication Hearings.

The next Oswego Police Citizen’s Police Academy is slated to start in February. This is a free course. Anyone interested can visit oswegoil.org/cpa for more information on this opportunity to learn about and experience the inside workings of the Oswego Police Department. Questions may also be directed to Officer Bailey at 630-551-7364 or Deputy Chief Biggs at 630-551-7300.