Oswego, Plano schools announce e-learning due to weather; Yorkville schools are open

Oswego School District 308 announced, “All SD 308 schools will be utilizing e-learning plans for inclement weather today, Jan. 23 due to hazardous road conditions.” The statement added, “Junior High and High School classes will follow a regular bell schedule, participating remotely. All building rentals and Kids Connection programs are canceled today. Any high school activities or athletics scheduled for this afternoon/evening will be determined later today.”

Plano School District 88 also announced an e-Learning day on its website “due to the winter weather advisory and hazardous road conditions.”

Meanwhile, Yorkville School District 115 announced on its website that school will remain open today: “Since 4:00 a.m., district officials have been monitoring the primary roads and have observed that they have been treated with salt and are in good condition. Exercise caution and safety as some roads may still be icy.”