Sandwich Police Department moving ahead to acquire new police dog

Former Sandwich Police Department K-9 Officer Keith Rominski and Diesel, the department's first police dog. The Sandwich City Council in July approved an ordinance to retire Diesel because of health problems. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich Police Department is moving ahead with plans to acquire another police dog this year after having to retire its first police dog last summer because of health problems.

The department has secured a $7,000 grant toward its new K-9 team, and the department’s new dog and handler have a spot reserved in the spring K-9 Academy. The department’s new police dog is expected to be a Labrador which will help in locating missing/endangered persons and tracking criminals and fleeing suspects as well as locating evidence and narcotics.

“We have a spot reserved in a K-9 training class starts on April 15,” Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne said.

The grant leaves the department with a balance of $7,5000 to pay for the remaining costs associated with the program. The department has reached out to the community to help.

Donations will be accepted in person or by mail. If writing a check, they should make it out to Sandwich Police Benevolent Fund and write “K-9 unit donation” in the memo.

Cash will be accepted in person at the Sandwich Police Department, 1251 E. 6th St., Sandwich. More information is available by contacting Senne at ksenne@sandwich.il.us or Sandwich Police Officer William “Billy” Meisner at wmeisner@sandwich.il.us.

Donations are tax deductible.

The Sandwich City Council on July 3 approved an ordinance to retire Diesel, the department’s first police dog. Diesel first started with the Sandwich Police Department in 2016.

“It just became time where we couldn’t get him to a comfortable level of health,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham had said. “And because of that, we didn’t want the dog to suffer and be in pain.”