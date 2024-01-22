Oswego native awarded first-ever Illinois John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

Oswego native Dasha Pates was awarded the inaugural Illinois John Lewis Youth Leadership Award by Illinois Secretary Alexi Giannoulias. (photo provided by Office of the Illinois Secretary of State)

In partnership with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), Illinois Secretary Alexi Giannoulias presented the first-ever Illinois John Lewis Youth Leadership Award to Oswego native Dasha Pates in a ceremony earlier this month.

Pates, an Aurora University graduate, was selected from a pool of over 30 candidates for her work improving access to legal services at the Kane County Judicial Center. As a Justice Corps Fellow, she helps disenfranchised members of Kane County, including the unhoused, people with mental health concerns, people living in poverty and students.

While serving as president of the Aurora University Pre-Law Honor Society, Pates created the organization’s first Women-in-Law Panel in response to concerns from female students that they lacked role models in the male-dominated legal profession.

A first-generation immigrant from the Philippines, Pates became an American citizen and seeks to honor and revive her heritage of advocacy for the downtrodden. She plans to apply for law school this year so she can even more effectively ensure all citizens and residents have equal access to the possibility of justice.

“I’m excited to partner with NASS to honor and commemorate the extraordinary impact of the late Congressman John Lewis here in Illinois by encouraging our youth to advocate for civil rights, democracy and equality,” Giannoulias said in a news release. “Dasha is doing truly incredible work, and it’s a pleasure to bestow her with this honor.”

Giannoulias plans to accept nominations for the second annual Illinois John Lewis Youth Leadership Award in the fall.