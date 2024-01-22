New Sandwich police chief wants to hear from the community

Kevin Senne was sworn in as Sandwich’s new police chief during the Sept. 5 Sandwich City Council meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne wants to have an ongoing dialogue with the community to find out residents’ wants and needs.

Senne, who started in September as the city’s new police chief, is starting a bimonthly community meeting program. The first meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 in the training room at the Sandwich Police Department, 1251 E. 6th St., Sandwich.

“It is another opportunity for the citizens to come meet with me and have conversations with me,” Senne said. “They’ll be different topics that we will look to talk about and they will be introduced to different members of the police department. It’s just another way to have a simple conversation and for us to get to know them and for them to get to know us as police officers, but also they get to know us as individuals.”

In October, the Sandwich Police Department hosted an open house at its new facility.

As part of an open house of the Sandwich Police Department's new Public Safety Center on Oct. 25, Sandwich resident Lincoln Libner, 5, got to meet Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne, who gave him a police vest to try on. (Eric Schelkopf)

“The police department building is still generally new, so that’s the other intention with the bimonthly meetings, to be able to have people come and tour the police department, see what the police department looks like and what it’s about,” Senne said.

On the months the department will not be hosting a community meeting, it plans to host Coffee with a Cop. Plans are to hold Coffee with a Cop at different businesses on a rotating basis.

“The Coffee with a Cop program is more of a partnership with a business and to bring people there to have conversations within the business,” Senne said.

On Oct. 4, Senne and other members of the Sandwich police department were at Dearborn Cafe in Sandwich as part of National Coffee with a Cop day, a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.

The day began as part of National Community Policing Week in 2016 and now continues every year on the first Wednesday in October.

Senne said the police department wants to be as transparent as it can with the community.

“We want to let them know what is going on within the police department and also what’s going on within the city,” he said.

More information about the Sandwich Police Department is available at its website, sandwichilpolice.com.