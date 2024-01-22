New Kendall County election offices among goals for Kendall County government in 2024

Work on the $9.4 million Fox Campus project on Fox Street in downtown Yorkville got underway last summer. The centerpiece of the project is a new office building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices, which is being constructed between the historic Kendall County Courthouse and the Kendall County Office Building. (Eric Schelkopf)

Making Kendall County’s clerk, recorder and election offices more accessible to the public is one of the goals that Kendall County officials look to achieve this year.

Work on the $9.4 million Fox Campus project on Fox Street in downtown Yorkville got underway last summer. The centerpiece of the project is a new office building for the clerk, recorder and elections offices, which is being constructed between the historic Kendall County Courthouse and the Kendall County Office Building.

“The new building will facilitate particularly better election services,” said Kane County Administrator Christina Burns said. “It’s going to be much more customer friendly in terms of access and queuing and all of those things.”

The building is set to open this summer.

Burns started in her job Oct. 9. She replaced Scott Koeppel, who resigned from the position in April to become the village administrator of Sugar Grove.

She previously had worked for the village of Oswego for about 10 years, first as assistant administrator /HR director and then as deputy administrator.

“The opportunity to stay in Kendall County was certainly appealing,” Burns said. “It’s an exciting place because there’s a lot going on. Kendall County has the opportunity to look at what we want the future to look like for the county and prepare for that. It’s an exciting time.”

Burns said she also loves the spirit of collaboration in Kendall County.

“All of the municipalities, all of the governments work very, very well together,” she said.

Broadband system

Work is also moving forward on plans for Kendall County to construct its own broadband system. In September, the Kendall County Board approved Denver-based technology firm Pivot-Tech to be the county’s partner for building the broadband system.

Burns said the goal is to make broadband internet accessible to every location in Kendall County.

“It’s a really innovative approach to delivering broadband,” she said. “When the pandemic hit, there were homes where kids couldn’t do online schooling because they didn’t have quality Internet access within Kendall County. So we’re really hoping to provide a high level of service at a very reasonable rate.”

The county will need to obtain grant money to help finance the work, now estimated at upwards of $100 million. Grants are offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act for which the county may apply.

The idea is for the county to fund about half the project with grant money. The county would put up the other half with the intention of recouping its investment through fees paid to the county by internet service providers.

Kendall County has applied for about $40 million in funding.

Road projects

Traffic signals are set to be installed this year at the increasingly busy intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego.

Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of Kendall County while Woolley Road east of Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of the village and Woolley Road west of Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of the Oswegoland Park District.

A project to install traffic signals at the increasingly busy intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego is moving ahead. (Eric Schelkopf)

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Kendall County Board approved a $370,827.81 contract with H&H Electric Company for the project. H&H Electric submitted the lowest bid.

The county also plans to rebuild the Ridge Road bridge into a four-lane span at a cost now estimated at $2 million to $3 million.The bridge is about a half-mile south of Route 52 in Seward Township. Work is expected to take place in 2024.

Economic development

“Economic development is an area that the county’s putting more focus on,” Burns said. “In 2023, the county joined the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership.”

The goal of the collaboration among the seven counties of northeastern Illinois (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will) and the city of Chicago is to drive economic growth and advance equity across the region.

“We look at economic development as a partnership with our municipalities and then within the region to advance what’s already happening in Kendall County,” she said. “The redevelopment of the Caterpillar site in Montgomery has been awesome to see. And then there’s a lot of industry in Plano. We want to bring the best opportunities to Kendall County.”