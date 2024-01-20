Two charged after car in Oswego sustained bullet damage and slashed tires

Two people have been charged in connection with the case of a vehicle that sustained bullet damage and slashed tires while parked on the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive in The Highlands at Ogden Falls subdivision in Oswego Friday morning. (Eric Schelkopf)

Two people have been charged in connection with the case of a vehicle that sustained bullet damage and slashed tires while parked on the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive in The Highlands at Ogden Falls subdivision in Oswego Friday morning.

Marcus D. Franklin, 22, of the 14000 block of South Dearborn Street, Riverdale, is charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property. Brianna C. Venson, 20, of the 1900 block of Westridge Place, Aurora, is charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property.

Marcus D. Franklin, 22, of the 14000 block of South Dearborn Street, Riverdale, is charged with felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Brianna C. Venson, 20, of the 1900 block of Westridge Place, Aurora, is charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

At approximately 11:38 a.m., Oswego Police were dispatched to the scene for a report of a damaged vehicle and possible gunshots being fired. The vehicle was unoccupied and in the victim’s driveway, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

It was also reported that gunshots were heard before the offenders were observed leaving the area in a black SUV. Bullet holes were observed in the victim’s vehicle. Police were able to quickly identify the suspects, who were known to the victim, the release said. Information obtained by Oswego Police, including license plate reader camera data, led to Franklin and Venson being located in Woodridge and detained.

Both were arrested and taken into custody in Woodridge by Oswego Police. They were transported to the Oswego Police Department for processing and then transferred to the Kendall County Jail to await a bond hearing.

The Oswego Police Department would like to thank the Woodridge Police Department for their assistance.