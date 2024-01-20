The Conservation Foundation’s Fox River series kicks off in Yorkville Jan. 24

The Conservation Foundation is collaborating with local partners to once again offer a presentation series centered around the Fox River. The goal of the series is to increase community awareness of the wildlife diversity, unique attributes, and recreation opportunities provided by our most valuable natural asset, the Fox River.

The series “The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem” will be held at the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month beginning Jan. 24 and running through April 24. Each program will feature a different topic and guest speaker. All programming is free to the public and engaging for all ages. Registration is strongly requested. Register for the Kendall County Fox River Series at theconservationfoundation.org/hiddengem2024/.

The benefits of living in and visiting the Fox River Valley are expansive, but also dependent on our human impact in these places. Join one or all of the presentations in the series to hear the speakers’ insights on the intricacies of our environment, ways to enjoy the outdoors and how you can care for our natural resources.

“The Conservation Foundation is thrilled to bring back and expand this series highlighting the beauty and benefits of the Fox River to both wildlife and our communities,” The Conservation Foundation’s Kane and Kendall County Program Director Jessica Mino said in a news release. “The Fox River Valley is a fascinating place to be and we look forwarding to connecting people with this precious resource flowing through our region.”

Programming for “The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem” includes:

Jan. 24: Wings on the Water, Birds of the Fox River, Scott Johnson, Forest Foundation of Kendall County

Feb. 28: Blooms of Renewal, Spring Flowers in Our Woodlands, Anne Dalrymple, Kramer Tree Specialists

March 27: Beneath the Surface, Unveiling the Geological Wonders of the Fox River Basin, Mark Bramstedt, M&M Soils

April 24: Navigating the Fox River, Illinois’ National Water Trail Adventure, Karen Miller, Kane County Planning & Development Department

“The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem” series is hosted by The Conservation Foundation’s Kendall County Advisory Council, with partners from The Forest Foundation of Kendall County, U of I Extension Office, Village of Montgomery, Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District, Kendall County Outdoor Education Center and Yorkville Public Library.

For additional information contact Mino at Jmino@theconservationfoundation.org.