Letter: Incited to commit violence

Here we have a leadership individual who convinced what were mostly patriotic Americans a lie that the election was stolen? There has never been any proof provided, however the mere accusation he made was enough for many of them to be there on Jan. 6, 2021 to support his claim.

During a morning rally he restated his argument and included the inflammatory comment “fight like hell”. Little did the crowd know that they would become incited to commit violence, however they were also unaware that a planned reaction was set-up by the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others that had schemed to force open barriers as this action would encourage the crowd movement to overwhelm the capital.

Emotions were high and no doubt after the encouragement to “fight like hell” was an open invitation from the president. Trump watched a televised view of the violence for over the first three hours and did nothing to protect the capitol building and the government employees that also included the congress.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich