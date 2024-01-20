Letter: Choices are being taken away

To the Editor:

Trump’s quote “I hope the economy crashes in the next 12 months.” Trump’s quote is a huge red flag for the middle class in America. Imagine the amount of suffering Americans would go through if the economy crashes. And Trump could care less. He’s all about him.

Putin loves the Republican party now. When Republicans vote to make our daughters carry and have a rapist’s baby, or vote to let our children continue to be gunned down by assault weapons in schools, or vote to take health care away from Americans who need it the most, that is like living in an autocratic country. These are Taliban and Isis policies, not policies for free countries with choices.

Choices are being taken away by Republicans daily. Freedom of choices is what separates us from awful autocratic countries like Russia. A majority of Americans want gun control, pro choice and health care for all, but Republicans are bound and determined to keep America from being a free country and turning it into a dictator-controlled country.

All institutions Americans fought and died for are in jeopardy from a hateful party that can’t even support immigrants, even though many Republicans in Congress come from immigrant families.

For the Republican party it’s all about their love for money and their hate for freedom. For the Democratic and independent party it’s all about freedom and choices so we can raise our families in a free and prosperous country with choices we all deserve to have.

Randy Moore

Oswego