Letter: A very wasteful alternative

To the Editor:

Zoning is a very wasteful alternative to free markets which would substitute voluntary easements and deed restrictions. An example is the solar field permitting delays, involving Yorkville aldermen having to approve a land use outside the city limits. Why should this be?

A private entity is willing to invest maybe $6 million to lease for 20 years 27 acres of farmland and install 5,000 kw of solar power. Yet aldermen vote against or abstain?

Our country’s permitting process delays projects for years. Pipelines essentially are no longer allowed, so expensive rail and truck transport is required. Environmental reviews are make-work for under-employed academics.

Zoning was invented in NYC in the 1920s to keep cheaper retail outlets away from department stores. They have spread because those “there first” can extort “rents” from such positions.

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon