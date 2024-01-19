Oswego Police responding to individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving gun

Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun. (File photo)

The individuals have left the area. Police are on the scene investigating, according to a post on Oswego Police Department’s Facebook page.

While police said there currently is no threat to the public, the public is being asked to avoid the area because part of the road may be blocked off. Police are expected to release more information later today.