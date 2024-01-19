Oswego bowling wins dual at Romeoville: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 18

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego 2,658, Romeoville 1,894

Rhiannon Reynolds bowled a personal best series of 612 and had the high game of 250 for the Panthers. Oswego saved the best for last as the Panthers rolled a 937 in the final game of the match to take the series win on the road. Seniors Amber Lymenstull and Madi Watson finished with totals of 556 and 532 respectively. Also contributing for the Panthers were Sammy Watson (482), Sunny Newell (456), and Zuri Watson (442). Oswego improves to 9-2 on tonight’s win and they get ready to travel to Channahon Lanes on Saturday to compete in the final regular season tournament of the year, the Minooka Invite.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 69, Plainfield Central 40

The Wolves went on a 28-4 run in the first quarter and never looked back. Aubrey Lamberti scored a new season-high of 24 points. Maggie Lewandowski added 10 points, and Nicole Warbinski and Desiree Merritt each had nine to seal the victory for the Wolves (11-7, 9-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).

Romeoville 47, Yorkville 41