Yorkville man receives nine years in prison for criminal sexual assault

John P. Sheridan, 54, of the 800 block of Canyon Trail, Yorkville, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for criminal sexual assault. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A Yorkville man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for criminal sexual assault.

John P. Sheridan, 54, of the 800 block of Canyon Trail, was sentenced by Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer following a contested sentencing hearing. A contested sentencing is one in which the state and defense do not agree to what the sentence should be.

He could have received anywhere from four to 15 years in prison. Sheridan was convicted by Pilmer last October of criminal sexual assault, a non-probationable felony.

His arrest is the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred at his home on May 5, 2022. The investigation revealed that a woman was sexually penetrated without her consent while she was sleeping.

The victim, who was a guest at his house, had gone to sleep earlier and had awoken to Sheridan sexually penetrating her without her consent. He later admitted in a recorded statement to the sexual assault.

At trial, Sheridan claimed that he lied in the recorded statement and thought the victim was his dog. Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis and Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Cusack prosecuted the case and the Public Defender’s Office represented Sheridan.

Weis commended the Yorkville Police Department for its investigation of the case.

“The victim in this case did not consent to sexual activity with this offender,” Weis said in a news release. “Sheridan took advantage of the victim while she was asleep. The victim came forward and reported her experience, cooperated with police, and testified about a very traumatic event. Additionally, she gave a compelling victim impact statement about the long-term impact this has had on her. Sexual assault will never be tolerated, and the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office will make every effort to ensure that these offenders are held accountable.”

Weis also noted Sheridan has four prior felony convictions and has been to the Illinois Department of Corrections on two prior occasions.

Under Illinois law, Sheridan is required to serve 85 percent of his 9-year prison sentence before he will be required to serve a period of mandatory supervised release that could range from three years to the rest of his life. He also is required by law to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.