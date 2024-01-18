Oswego woman killed in Aurora shooting identified

Aurora police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s west side on Saturday that killed an Oswego woman.

Following an autopsy on Wednesday, the Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Serhonda Burnett, 46, of Oswego. The preliminary cause of death is consistent with gunshot wounds, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

At 4:49 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police Department’s telecom operators received 9-1-1 calls for a vehicle crash and shots fired near Prairie Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to Aurora Police. Officers arriving on the scene found Burnett suffering from gunshots wounds inside the vehicle.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Those with any information about the incident are urged to call Aurora Police’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500. They can also call the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or go to p3tips.com/135 to report information regarding the incident anonymously.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.