Josie Larson’s 34 points pace Plano win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 59, Gardner South Wilmington 50

Josie Larson poured in 34 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Lady Reapers (11-11). Aleksa Martinez added nine points and Chloe Rowe eight points and 15 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 77, Harvard 33

Armando Martinez scored 12 points, Isaiah Martinez 11 and Eric Cano 10 for the Reapers (9-10, 3-2 Kishwaukee River Conference).

Sandwich 46, Woodstock North 45

Chance Lange scored 27 points, and Sandwich rallied from down 10 points in the second half for its fourth straight win.