Yorkville Public Library to host mini-golf event Feb. 4

Nine-year-old Aria Brossett of Yorkville skillfully hits a shot under the CASA arch hazard during a Mini Golf Fundraiser at the library, hosted by The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library will be hosting the 10th annual Mini Golf FUN Raiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Library, 902 Game Farm Road.

Participants will play 18 holes of mini golf on both floors of the library building. Each hole is decorated to add to the fun; this year there is a new surprise hole.

The Mini Golf FUN Raiser is a family-friendly event. The cost to play is $5 per person, cash, check or credit card; tickets are available for purchase now and on the day of the event. Children age 10 and under must have adult supervision. All proceeds go directly to the Yorkville Library to support and promote library services and programs.

Raffle baskets are now on display at the library; prizes include two American Girl Dolls, family tickets for Raging Waves Waterpark and many other donated items. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the library now and on the day of the event for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5.