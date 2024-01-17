Oswego East girls basketball wins a wild one vs. Oswego: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Girls basketball

Oswego East 58, Oswego 53

Myella Dart had a huge steal near halfcourt and made two go-ahead free throws in the final minutes, as the Wolves saw a 22-point second-quarter lead slip away but came back to beat the Panthers.

Maggie Lewandowski and Aubrey Lamberti scored 16 points each and Desiree Merritt added 10 for Oswego East (10-7, 8-1), which led by 11 at halftime and by six at the end of the third quarter.

Oswego took a one-point lead 53-52 with just under three minutes to go in the game with a 3-pointer, but was held scoreless after that. Multiple stops and free throws by Lamberti Lewandowski helped seal the victory.

Yorkville Christian 53, Timothy Christian 45

Danielle Bulson scored 19 points, Payton Wallin added 12 and Kailana Thompson had 11 for Yorkville Christian.