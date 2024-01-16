U of I Extension offering free financial management webinars this winter

University of Illinois Extension will offer the Money Basics series, a free monthly webinar to improve participants’ financial well-being through various money topics, beginning in February, according to a news release.

This safe and non-judgmental series will also provide simple tools to use in everyday life. The series covers the psychology of money, the cost of debt, understanding credit, debt repayment strategies, savings strategies and the keys to financial security.

Navigating financial management can often seem overwhelming and intimidating, particularly for those uncertain about how to begin. Studies have shown that financial stress can have detrimental effects on both physical and emotional well-being. Therefore, having access to practical financial resources is essential. These tools can provide guidance and strategies to enhance financial stability, tailored to address individuals’ unique concerns and objectives.

“The Money Basics series is a non-judgmental way to learn how to manage personal finances and explore basic money concepts,” family and consumer sciences educator Jamie Mahlandt said in a news release. “This webinar series offers research-based information on various topics to help you build a better financial future.”

All sessions are presented at 11 a.m.; topics include:

Feb. 14 – Psychology of Money

March 13 – The Price of Debt: How much is too much?

April 10 – Understanding Credit

May 8 – Strategies for Debt Repayment

June 12 – Smart Saving Strategies

July 10 – Keys to Financial Security

Participation is free, but registration is required at go.illinois.edu/MoneyBasics2024.

For more information or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Jamie Mahlandt at knuf@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.