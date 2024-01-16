Thomas Booker, Yorkville bowlers win regional title: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 15

BOYS BOWLING

Plainfield North Regional

Led by individual champion Thomas Booker, who bowled a 1,359, Yorkville rolled a 5,864 to win the Plainfield North Regional. Yorkville’s Andrew Lapinskas bowled a 1,215 and Alex Wilson an 1,175. Oswego East was second as a team with a 5,854 and also advanced to sectionals. Oswego East’s Logan Ruwe bowled a 1,263 and Luke Austin a 1,262.

Advancing to sectionals as individuals was Oswego’s Anthony Gallandez with a score fo 1,339 and Carter Carson with a 1,247.

Oswego took sixth as a team and Plano was 14th. Plano’s Caleb Lopez had a personal best game of 187 during the tournament. Nick Serio also had a season high of 215 and set the school single game record in the process.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newark 54, IMSA 16

Addison Long scored 13 points, Brooklyn Hatteberg 11 and Addison Ness 11 for Newark (11-10), which advanced to Thursday’s semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Yorkville 62, Lyons 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stevenson 47, Yorkville 45

The Foxes, playing for the first time in 10 days, couldn’t overcome a slow start at Geneva’s MLK Shootout. Jason Jakstys and Jory Boley each scored 11 points to pace Yorkville.