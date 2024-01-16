Plano library announces upcoming programming for late January-early February 2024

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Technology Help Desk – Joshua Carlson: noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cellphone, tablet or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette – Wrapped in Winter: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays Jan. 23, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Disney 101: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24. Thinking about a trip to Disney World, Disneyland or a Disney cruise? Join us for this special event with travel planner Kirbie Poss. You’ll learn tips and tricks to use to make your Disney planning more efficient and your Disney vacation more fun for the whole family. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 25 and Feb. 8, Meeting Room. In person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Crafts to Go - Valentine Cards: Thursday, Feb. 1. Free take home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: 10: 30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 10. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Free Developmental Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 30. For children ages 2 months to 5 years old, with an adult. Stop by for a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give you time to discuss your child’s development. You will also receive fun and simple activity ideas you can use with your child to help them continue to learn and grow. Screenings can assist your child to be ready for school and celebrate your child’s development. The screening will include the areas of overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. No registration required.

Bookworms: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Monday, Feb. 5. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for a healthy snack, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next meeting. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Storybook Yoga: 10:30 to 11 a.m. to 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7. For children ages 2-5, with an adult. This fun yoga class features a theme based on a favorite children’s book. Class includes breath work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Bring your own yoga mat or use one provided. Led by certified yoga instructor Karen Sterioti. Registration required.