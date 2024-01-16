Kendall County school districts switch to e-learning, cancel classes as arctic cold blast continues

Kendall and Lacey Meyer walk their dog Lucy on Saturday, Jan. 13 in Montgomery. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News)

With arctic temperatures continuing to blast the area, Kendall County school districts are either switching to e-learning plans on Tuesday or have cancelled classes.

Oswego School District 308, Newark School District 66 and Plano School District 88 have implemented e-learning days. Yorkville School District 115 and Sandwich School District 430 have cancelled classes.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

In a message sent to Yorkville School District families on Sunday, district officials acknowledged the district does not have an “active, approved E-Learning Plan filed with the Illinois State Board of Education.”

The district announced a tentative date and time for a public hearing to reach a resolution to “approve/renew” e-learning at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at 800 Game Farm Road. Officials said they will continue to use emergency days until an approved E-Learning plan is on file with the Illinois State Board of Education.