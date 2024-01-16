Kendall County school districts switch to e-learning, cancel classes as arctic cold blast continues

With arctic temperatures continuing to blast the area, Kendall County school districts are either switching to e-learning plans on Tuesday or have cancelled classes.
Oswego School District 308, Newark School District 66 and Plano School District 88 have implemented e-learning days. Yorkville School District 115 and Sandwich School District 430 have cancelled classes.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect from noon Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
In a message sent to Yorkville School District families on Sunday, district officials acknowledged the district does not have an “active, approved E-Learning Plan filed with the Illinois State Board of Education.”
The district announced a tentative date and time for a public hearing to reach a resolution to “approve/renew” e-learning at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at 800 Game Farm Road. Officials said they will continue to use emergency days until an approved E-Learning plan is on file with the Illinois State Board of Education.