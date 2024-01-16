Communities vs. Cancer event Jan. 27 at Oswego High School

Oswego High School will play host to the Communities vs. Cancer event on Jan. 27.

This event, now in its 14th year, brings together the communities of Oswego and Yorkville for a day of basketball and lots of other special activities including a bake sale, a blood drive, a raffle for all kinds of great gift baskets and lots of fun half-time and between game activities for all ages, all while raising important dollars for Cal’s Angels, a pediatric cancer organization that grants wishes, creates awareness and funds much-needed research.

This year the schools will welcome back “Be the Match” and once again host a bone marrow donor drive as part of the day’s activities. There is a special ceremony of remembrance, recognition and celebration that you won’t want to miss that will be held immediately following the conclusion of the 1:30 p.m. game, at approximately 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. All this plus 6 games beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m., along with special half-time and between game activities for all ages! All events will be held at Oswego High School. Please enter through “Athletics”, Door 35.

NEW THIS YEAR!!! Mark your calendars now for the Communities vs. Cancer Chick-fil-A Spirit Nights which will be held on Jan. 17 (Yorkville Night), and Jan. 24 (Oswego Night), 5-8 p.m. at the Oswego location. Come out to show your school pride and support this great event!