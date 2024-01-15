Oswego Village Board moves closer to limiting video gambling

Oswego trustees are considering a proposal to require restaurants and bars to be in business for a year before they can apply for a gaming license. (Rob Winner)

The Oswego Village Board is moving closer to limiting the number of establishments that can offer video gambling in order to control its proliferation.

At their Jan. 9 Village Board meeting, trustees discussed several proposals to put in place. Trustees are expected to vote on the proposals at a future meeting.

Trustees are considering a proposal to require restaurants and bars to be in business for a year before they can apply for a gaming license. They are also looking at possibly putting restrictions on the number of gas stations that allow video gambling. Nine gas stations currently offer video gambling.

In addition, trustees are looking at possibly limiting the number of gaming cafes in the village to 15. There are currently 12 gaming cafes in the village.

They are considering a requirement for gaming cafes be either at least a half mile or a full mile apart from each other. In addition, they are looking at possibly not allowing any more convenience stores to have video gambling.

The one convenience store that does have video gambling would be allowed to continue to offer it.

There currently are 29 active gaming licenses in the village and one pending license. The village receives 5% of the revenue from video gambling and collected more than $560,00 from January-December 2023 from 162 terminals at 28 establishments, according to statistics from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Gambling revenue goes into the village’s general fund. Video gaming was approved in the village in May 2013.

At that time, it was restricted to 10 locations. In 2015, the village eliminated the restriction for the number of locations.

Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said she believes video gaming should only be allowed in bars and restaurants. During her previous stint on the Village Board, she had not been in favor of allowing video gaming in convenience stores and gas stations.

She is in favor of putting a cap on the number of gaming licenses in the village. Village Trustee Karen Novy is worried about restaurants offering video gaming.

“I don’t want to see every restaurant coming into our village that serves families going and putting in gaming,” she said. “And I don’t know how to circumvent that.”

She was concerned about families living in the area who don’t want to take their kids to a restaurant that offers gaming.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman has said residents have approached him and said the village needs to address the issue of video gaming.

“Residents have reached out to me and said, ‘Ryan, do something about this,’ ‘’ Kauffman said. “The revenue is great, of course. But it’s more than just the revenue. I’m not against gaming per se. I’m really not. I have nothing against gaming at all. But it’s about a balance. We want to make sure that we are managing and maintaining the perception that Oswego is this business friendly community, of course, but also a family friendly community. Because we don’t want this perception to get out there that we’re Las Vegas East.”

Kauffman said such a perception could harm the village’s future prospects.

“I’d like to see a cap of some sort,” he said. “That’s what the residents asked of me. And that’s what I’d like to see.”