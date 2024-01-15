Oswego SD308 sends five robotic teams to First LEGO League qualifying tournament

Oswego School District 308′s Robotics Club sent five teams to the First LEGO League qualifying tournament held Dec. 9 in Oswego.

D308′s five teams including Lego Force, Rookie Team 46410; The Authentic Artists, Team 45441; Van Gogh’s Missing Gear, Team 46411; Bot Ross, Team 44445; and Domo Arigato, Team 5356 were joined by 25 other teams at the tournament.

“All five of our teams had an amazing, competitive day,” robotics sponsor Amy Truemper said in a news release from the district.

Lego Force, Rookie Team 46410, showcased a sophisticated robot table run where they were able to complete four missions at once. The judges also enjoyed the team’s innovative project presentation.

The Authentic Artists, Team 45441, presented a solidly built robot which was designed with interesting and intricate robotic attachments. This team also was able to complete multiple missions at once. The Authentic Artists worked well as a team with their robot throughout the tournament, completing their missions and scoring 12th on the game board.

Van Gogh’s Missing Gear, Team 46411, performed well on the game table during the missions and finished in 11th place with 255 points. The judges were impressed with this team’s ability to work well together and by how much they had learned during the season as well as their enthusiasm for robotics. In addition, this team was awarded the Breakthrough Award, which celebrates the team making significant progress in their confidence and capability in both the Robot Game and Innovation Project as well as demonstrating themselves as shining examples of excellent Core Values to the other contestants. This team demonstrated throughout the day that they understand what they discover is more important than what they win.

Bot Ross, Team 44445, presented an amazing robot design presentation with complex attachments and had an innovative solution to help young Lego buildings design structures. This team’s hard work qualified them for the FLL Regional Tournament in January.

Domo Arigato, Team 5356, was Oswego’s top performing team of the day, finishing in sixth place on the robot game table. Their robot had advanced attachments, sophisticated programming and consistent performance throughout the missions. This team was awarded the Robot Design Award for outstanding programming principles and solid engineering practices to develop a robot that is mechanically sound, durable, efficient and highly capable of performing challenge missions. Domo Arigato also has qualified for the FLL Regional Tournament in January.