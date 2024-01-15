Car hit by train in Plano after skidding onto railroad tracks

A train travels through snow as it approaches the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Fourth Street Tuesday, Jan. 9, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

A motorist was not injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning in Plano when the car skidded onto the railroad tracks.

At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, the Plano Police Department responded to the crash, which occurred on the railroad tracks at the intersection of Route 34 and Little Rock Road. The driver skidded in the snow and was on the railroad tracks when a train going east rear ended the car, according to a Plano Police Department report.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was not injured, the report stated. The motorist was evaluated by paramedics and released from the scene.