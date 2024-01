Open Roads ABATE members volunteered at Feed My Starving Children. Pictured are Rich and Cheri Kossak, Patti and Kevin Smith, Frank Lorang, Bob and Cherie Mauer and Linda Oleson. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE )

Eight members from Open Roads ABATE visited the Feed My Starving Children facility in Aurora on Saturday, Jan. 6. The group measured, bagged, weighed and sealed bags of food, and then counted and placed the bags into boxes. The volunteers packed 33,696 meals for a total of 156 boxes which will feed 92 children daily for a year. The food will be delivered to Nicaragua.