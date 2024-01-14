Applications open for spring 2024 Community Foundation grants

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for spring 2024 Community Needs Grants, Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants and YEP Grants. Nonprofit and public sector organizations are encouraged to apply. Learn more or apply online at dekalbccf.org/grant-programs.

Community Needs Grants support the charitable needs and efforts of local nonprofit and public sector organizations. Funding for this grant program is made possible through ongoing donor generosity to Community Impact Funds at the Community Foundation. Last year, this grant program provided over $379,930 to address needs and support projects in DeKalb County. The application deadline is 11: 59 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants support music education for nonprofit and public sector organizations throughout the greater Chicagoland area. Funding for this grant program is made possible through the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation. Because of Wurlitzer’s local heritage, preference is given to organizations serving DeKalb County residents. Last year, this grant program provided over $250,000 to support music education. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 1.

YEP Grants support programs and projects that impact youth in DeKalb County. Funding for this grant program is made possible through the DeKalb County Youth Grantmakers Fund at the Community Foundation. Last year, this grant program provided more than $17,000 in support of youth impact. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1.

For questions on grant programs or additional assistance, contact the grants staff at grants@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.