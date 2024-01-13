Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for January 2024

In 1929, Bretthauer’s grocery store in downtown Yorkville advertised it was selling “Yorkville Bread” The store was located on the west side of Bridge Street north of Van Emmon, in the building which is now occupied by Fox River Edge Theatre. This photo of the inside of the store is believed to be about 1940. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

January 2019

A meeting will be held to discuss the merging of the Kendall County Farm Bureau with the Grundy County group. It was later approved.

January 2014

New laws in Illinois include ban on cell phone use by drivers, approval of small among of marijuana for medicinal uses and new concealed carry rules.

January 2009

Rush-Copley Hospital is proposing building a freestanding emergency medical Center on Route 34 in Yorkville. They are seeking to relieve overcrowding at the Aurora hospital’s emergency room.

January 2004

Preliminary results of a special census shows the Yorkville city population has increased more than even city officials expected. The new figure is 8,749.

January 1999

After nearly two years of discussions, Plano is officially out as the next site for a Motorsport Alliance racetrack in the Chicago area. Joliet City Council voted to annex land next to the existing Route 66 drag strip for the $100 million, 75,000-seat track for Indy and NASCAR racing.

January 1994

Curbside recycling begins in the City of Yorkville. Bins for recyclables were distributed last week.

January 1989

A unique fundraiser was approved by the Yorkville City Council. The Community Networking Council plans to hold a Rubber Duck Race on the Fox River in July. According to Dean Fisher, who represented the group at the meeting, ducks would be placed in the river below the dam to start the race. The committee wants to raise funds to build a gazebo in the city park, according to Fisher.

January 1984

A revised plan for the former Game Farm property was presented to the School Board. The property was recently leased to the city for 40 years. Plans for the area east of Game Farm Road include a track around the football field, baseball and softball fields, a playground and an ice skating rink.

January 1979

A legal opinion is being sought on a proposed for the City of Yorkville to purchase the old Yorkville Congregational Church for use as the Beecher Community Center. Clarence Beecher recently left the city $275,000 in a trust fund to be used to acquire property and erect a community center. The question is whether the money can be used to buy an existing building.

January 1974

The long-awaited right turn on red law became official Jan. 1.

January 1969

The Farmers State Bank of Yorkville elected two new directors and a new officer at their annual meeting. New directors are Dr. J. Dean Schlapp and Fred Dickson. Bank employee James Hall was elected assistant cashier.

January 1964

The Yorkville City Council approved an ordinance establishing parallel parking on Route 47 in the downtown area. The area had been diagonal parking but council members felt it was becoming a traffic hazard with increased Route 47 traffic.

January 1959

The Yorkville Lions Club adopted a resolution supported the Illinois government proposal to develop the Fox River as a recreational waterway from Ottawa to Wisconsin. Members of the commission doing the study include David C. Mewhirter of Yorkville and Illinois Department of Conservation Director Glen D. Palmer, also of Yorkville.

January 1954

Harold R. Anderson, 47, the mayor of Newark, was the first Kendall County traffic fatality of 1954. He was killed in a two-vehicle accident at Route 71 and Route 126.

January 1949

The residents of Plattville are all excited over the formation of its new fire company, a division of the Lisbon-Seward Fire Protection District, and in their desire to get the new fire house under construction are busily engaged in putting on a drive for funds.

January 1944

Approximately 1,000 people crowded into the Yorkville High School auditorium for the annual meeting of the Kendall County Farm Bureau. About 800 dinners were served by the ladies of the Federated, Methodist and Cross Lutheran Churches and the Eastern Star.

January 1939

At a meeting held in Allen’s restaurant of a group of local business and professional men, it was decided to organize a Lions Club in Yorkville. F. C. Thomas was elected the first president of the club.

January 1934

One of the largest crowds of its history was in the Plattville Armory Saturday night when three basketball games were held. The first game was between a Helmar team and the second Militia team and resulted in a score of 16-12 in favor of Plattville. The Newark girls lost to the Plattville girls 16-15 and the Plattville first Militia team beat the Newark town team 21-20.

January 1929

H. W. Bretthauer’s store, Yorkville, Phone 1, offers Yorkville Bread. Three medium loaves or two large loaves, 25 cents.

January 1924

After visiting the site, Illinois Governor Len Small has said he favors Yorkville as the spot for one of the new state fish hatcheries. The location is near the old Blackberry mill and dam, west of Route 47 at the river.

January 1919

Twenty-one automobiles were damaged in a fire at the Valley Garage Monday. Damage is estimated at $25,000.

January 1914

One of the most stubbornly fought criminal cases ever tried was concluded last Saturday when two men were convicted of robbing the Millbrook bank in November of 1912. The two men were members of one of the most successful safe-blowing gangs in Illinois but no one has ever been able to convict them. They always put up a plausible alibi. This is one of the first convictions for bank robbery in Illinois for many years.

January 1909

Lewis Gravely, who lost $50 one day last week, had the good luck to find it Saturday at his home, while doing chores at the barn.

January 1904

The members of the German Lutheran Immanuel Church, southwest of Yorkville, have been hauling sand and gravel for some time to be used in the construction of their new house of worship that will soon be in the process.

January 1899

The new fast mail came from Chicago to Plano, 53 miles, in just one hour Monday night. It is the fastest train in the world, or perhaps, west of Chicago.

January 1894

The Millbrook Creamery has changed hands. George Elliott and Lisle Mason have taken possession there. Mr. Elliott is an ex-county treasurer.

January 1889

Bristol will soon have another track through it; the rails have been thrown off for the third track.

January 1884

The mercury stood at 32 degrees below zero Saturday morning last.

January 1879

Three railroad carloads of silk worms passed through Cortland on their way from California to France last Thursday. They were valued at one million dollars.

January 1874

Frank Hawley’s pet eagle was exceedingly well tamed; was at full liberty, and occasionally took a soar in the vicinity of the river, returning to the stable when tired. The eagle, while flying about the river, was shot dead the other day by a man with gun.

January 1869

The Heustis real estate at Yorkville was sold by auction Monday. Dr. Robert Hopkins bought the two farms, 260 acres for $60 an acre; W. W. Van Emmon bought a piece of 21 acres adjoining his land and the lots were bought, three by E. A. Black, one by J. McComber and one by Andrew Welsh. The lots averaged $150.